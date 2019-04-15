Eldon Lee “E.L.” Crawford

1936-2019

Eldon Lee “E.L.” Crawford, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born August 2, 1936, on a farm in Barnard, Missouri, to Opha and Hazel Crawford. Eldon was one of nine children and graduated from Graham High School.

In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Akin, and they had 61 ½ years together. To that union there were two children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Eldon had been in construction all his adult life. He established E.L. Crawford Construction in 1973. After working in the construction industry for more than fifteen years, Eldon recognized the need for an additional construction company in the area.

He was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and worked on several church and area boards. E.L. loved golfing, fishing with his family, woodworking, snowmobiling, and spending time at the lake and winters in Arizona. He was also a long-time sponsor of Men’s Fastpitch Softball and sponsored youth baseball teams. The biggest love of his life was his family; he would stop and do anything for them.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Opha and Hazel Crawford; brothers, Dale, Forrest, and Curtis Crawford; and infant daughter, Mary Ellen Crawford.

He is survived by two children, Kelly Crawford (Kathy), Savannah, and Kim Gray (Russell), St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Tyler Crawford (Amy), Jessica Baker (Arlin), Hilari McLaughlin (Jordan), Drew Gray (Kate); six great-grandchildren, Kaler Baker, Ace Baker, Cade Crawford, Riley Crawford, Josey Crawford, and Whitley Gray; three sisters, Frances Coffey, Beverly Jackson, and Alice Moats; two brothers, Martin and Jack Crawford, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.