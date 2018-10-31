Ethel Marie Duke
1933-2018
Ethel Marie Duke, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
She was born January 20, 1933 in Agency, Missouri to Simon and Rosa (Tritten) Hutchison.
Ethel married Lloyd Duke December 19, 1953. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ethel worked for Wyeth Company, Grey Manufacturing and retired as office manager at Village East Towers.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling and shopping on Amazon. Ethel took pride in having a clean house and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rose Mary Burton; brothers, Jack and Roger Hutchison.
Additional survivors include son, Douglas Duke (Angie); daughters; Leesa Forsee, Jennifer Josendale (John); grandchildren, Joseph Lloyd Forsee (Jody), Arron Duke (Jansen), Alissa Polsky (Joel), Sydney Blake (Cameron), John Christopher Josendale, James Josendale, Lauren Josendale Thacker (Eric); great-grandchildren, Emma, Chloe, Jake, MaKenzie, Dustin, Addalynn, Armani, Alliyanna, Brynlee, Deacon, Noah, Danyel, Ryleigh and Lexi; sister, Jeanie Harris (Howard); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Wesley United Methodist Church. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Ethel Marie Duke January 20, 1933 - October 31, 2018
- Frances J. McElwain October 8, 1933 - September 27, 2018
- Barbara Mae Culp-Smith September 7, 1933 - October 10, 2018
- Arlene Marie Smith January 25, 1921 - March 31, 2018
- Dorothy Torchia July 13, 1933 - March 17, 2018
- Marilyn Meinert, Ph.D. February 12, 1933 - September 12, 2018
- Naomi Ethel Easter, 87,of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Mary Ann Dreier January 06, 1931 - September 01, 2018
- Mary Lou McCauley February 24, 1928 - October 7, 2018
- Mary R. Klawuhn June 30, 1926 - October 27, 2018