Ethel Marie Duke January 20, 1933 - October 31, 2018

Ethel Marie Duke

1933-2018

Ethel Marie Duke, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

She was born January 20, 1933 in Agency, Missouri to Simon and Rosa (Tritten) Hutchison.

Ethel married Lloyd Duke December 19, 1953. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ethel worked for Wyeth Company, Grey Manufacturing and retired as office manager at Village East Towers.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling and shopping on Amazon. Ethel took pride in having a clean house and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rose Mary Burton; brothers, Jack and Roger Hutchison.

Additional survivors include son, Douglas Duke (Angie); daughters; Leesa Forsee, Jennifer Josendale (John); grandchildren, Joseph Lloyd Forsee (Jody), Arron Duke (Jansen), Alissa Polsky (Joel), Sydney Blake (Cameron), John Christopher Josendale, James Josendale, Lauren Josendale Thacker (Eric); great-grandchildren, Emma, Chloe, Jake, MaKenzie, Dustin, Addalynn, Armani, Alliyanna, Brynlee, Deacon, Noah, Danyel, Ryleigh and Lexi; sister, Jeanie Harris (Howard); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Wesley United Methodist Church. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.