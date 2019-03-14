Floyd B. Auxier December 24, 1941 - March 14, 2019

Floyd B. Auxier

1941-2019

Floyd B. Auxier, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born December 24, 1941 to Paul and Cora (Green) Auxier.

Floyd married Marcia McLean February 16, 1962.

He lived the American dream with his classic cars and John Wayne as his hero. Floyd was a proud member of Sons of the American Legion.

In 1993 he started Auxier Construction Company and was still active in the company.

Floyd was a loving dad and a big teddy bear to all who knew him. He loved watching his grandkids play sports and often supported the teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia, of the home; son, Brian Auxier; daughter, Tracey Jacobs; brother, Noel Auxier; sister, Karen Poolman; grandsons, Jeremy Worth (Casey), Nicki Auxier (Tiffani), Kurt Hellerich; great-grandsons, Bentley, Nick, Jr.; great-granddaughter, London; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or Munkres Post 287, American Legion.