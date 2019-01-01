Gary Brady March 19, 1966 - January 1, 2019

Gary Brady

1966-2019

Gary Brady, 52, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born March 19, 1966, to Charles and Dorothy (Ellis) Brady in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Palmer.

Survivors include his son, Michael Brady, Gorham, Kansas; daughter, Sarah Crosby; former wife, Brenda Brady; girlfriend, Kathie Blazek; nine sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.