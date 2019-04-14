Gary Max Fuller April 15, 1937 - April 14, 2019

Gary Max Fuller, 81, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Living Community of St. Joseph.

He was born April 15, 1937 in Guilford, Missouri.

Gary married Lisa Rose Sibenaller August 17, 1996. She survives of the home.

He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville, Missouri, Class of 1955. Gary enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959. He worked as a terminal manager at Crouch Bros. then later started his own trucking business. Gary taught 4-H Horsemanship and also was a youth baseball coach. He enjoyed life to the fullest, especially time spent with his family and friends.

Gary was a past member of St. Joseph Traffic Club, American Quarter Horse Association and Eagles Lodge of St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Helen (Brown) Fuller; brother, Robert Fuller; father and mother in-law, Dominic and Jacqueline Sibenaller; and sister-in-law, Joyce Sibenaller.

Additional survivors include sons, Mike, Eric and Darin Fuller; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Ellis Fuller, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Richard Sibenaller, Dean Sibenaller (Aura Lee); sisters-in-law, Joyce Clark (Doug), Nancy Schultes (Mike); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bolckow Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or the American Heart and Lung Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.