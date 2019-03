Geraldine Mooney July 8, 1929 - March 14, 2019

Geraldine Mooney

1929-2019

Geraldine Mooney, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was born July 8, 1929 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Geraldine married Kennard Mooney September 16, 1946. He preceded her in death November 25, 2008.

She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.

Geraldine enjoyed scrapbooking, music, Elvis, Bugs Bunny and loved her cat Maxie.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Mary Weber; granddaughter, Terry Mooney; brother, Bill Morris; daughters-in-law, Patty Delores Mooney, Linda Joyce Mooney; sons-in-law, Sonny Coy, Rodney Collins.

Survivors include children, Barbara Mooney, Janice Strueby (Gary), Kenny Mooney, Jr., Tom Mooney, Patty Westcott (Donnie); grandchildren, Kellie, Stacey, Renee, Brian, Steven, Rhonda, Jennifer, Tommy, Timmy, Tara, Michael, Chris, Nicholas, Paula, Adam; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.