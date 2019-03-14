Grace (Hull) Morgan May 5, 1922 - March 14, 2019

Grace (Hull) Morgan, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 5, 1922, in St. Joseph.

Grace married Ralph Arthur Morgan on September 11, 1978. He preceded her in death in 1998.

She was a proud member of Moila, the Commerce Bank Club, the Birthday Club, and the Rock Group. Grace loved dancing with her husband, traveling, taking cruises, camping, and above all, shopping. She was very social and a loving, worldly person. Grace will be missed.

Grace was also preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Arthur and Grace Carolyn (Raddish) Hull.

Survivors include her daughters of the heart, Susan Fortune and Donna Fasching.

Farewell Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.