Grover C. Violett September 5, 1928 - April 1, 2019

Grover C. Violett, 90, of St. Joseph, died April 1, 2019. Grover was born September 5, 1928 in St. Joseph, to Grover and Bessie Mae (Codgill) Violett.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Grover was a meat cutter working for A&P, and retired from Milgram Grocery Store as Manager.

He married Doris Akes on April 26, 1952; and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Rod Violett; Rhonda Smith (Gary); Bruce Violett; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister Dixie Ann Curry (Donald); other relatives and friends.

Grover was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.

Mr. Violett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.