Harold Rueckert December 20, 1932 - May 26, 2019

Harold Rueckert
1932-2019

Harold Rueckert, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
He was born on December 20, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to Frank and Emma (Jergins) Rueckert.
Harold married Dolores Anne Doupnik on March 8, 1949.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a child of God.
Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He retired from Mead & Sons as a top salesman after 32 years of service. Harold then continued working even after retirement at Hy-Vee as a checker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous siblings.
Survivors include his wife; children; Brian (Jenny) Rueckert, Joe Rueckert, Susan Wilson (Gary), Cathie McCall (Arturo), sisters; Ann Bartlett, Emma Middaugh, along with 9 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

