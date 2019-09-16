Clear

Hazel B. Johnson October 9, 1927 - September 14, 2019

Hazel B. Johnson
1927-2019

Hazel B. Johnson, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was born October 9, 1927 in Wathena, Kansas.
Hazel married Rolla Johnson September 13, 1943. He preceded her in death August 4, 2002.
She was a member of Copeland Baptist Church and actibe in WMU and VBS.
Hazel enjoyed crafts, reading her Bible and spending time with her family.
She retired from Wyeth Hardware after 14 years of employment.
She was also preceded in death by daughter, Rose Marie Johnson; son, Jimmie Johnson; parents, Charles and Mildred (Canterberry) Curley; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include children, Joyce Butler (Gary), Rolla Johnson, Jr. (Barbara), Karen Johnson, Debra Haskey (Steve); 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Copeland Baptist Church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Copeland Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

