Helen L. Connors February 20, 1940 - May 11, 2019

Helen L. Connors

1940-2019

Helen L. Connors, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She was born February 20, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Helen married James M. Connors September 24, 1970. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Helen was employed with Heartland Regional Medical Center for 40 years as an Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very involved with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna (McGrew) Rowe; and sister, Janice Bates.

Additional survivors include, children, Kevin Williams (Melody), Kim Delaney (Dan), Siobhan Jackson (Scott) and Sean Connors; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Rowe (Johanna) and Robert Rowe (Rhonda); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Grace Evangelical Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Grace Evangelical Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Grace Memorial Scholarship Fund. A Helen Connors Memorial Scholarship will be established at a later date to support Nursing or Music majors. Both were great loves of hers. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.