JB Seevers August 8, 1920 - August 5, 2019

JB Seevers, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at a local health care center.

He was born August 8, 1920 in Guilford, Missouri to Phillip and Bessie (Newcomer) Seevers.

JB married Jacquetta Jean Schaffer on May 4, 1946; she preceded him in death on March 18, 2013.

He served in the Merchant Marines during WW II; May 1942-1946.

JB was a lifelong member of the Brotherhood Lodge 269 AF & AM and All York Rite Bodies. He was active in Boy Scouts and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

He was a Sunday school teacher at Woodson Chapel and a lay minister for several years in St. Joseph and the surrounding area. JB was also a member of Central Christian Church. He would always lead a devotional prayer at every family gathering.

JB loved taking RV trips with his family, especially to Bennett Springs for opening day of trout fishing. Another favorite pastime of his was to watch westerns or read about them.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Walter Eaton.

Survivors include his children, Carrol Watkins, Stephen Seevers (Kathy), Daniel Seevers (Roberta); grandchildren, Tammy Bradley (Steve), Audra Watkins (Rob), Stephanie Patterson (Keith), Brent Seevers (Dr. Brooke), Amber Bode (Eric Clemens), Lindsay Ford (Jim), Andrea Russell (Jason), Dr. Jacob Benjamin Seevers, Nathan Seevers; great-grandchildren, Chelsey Watkins, Robby Leeson, Gracie Bradley, Kristopher, Isabelle, Coby, and Liam Seevers, Harper and Jackson Ford, Blake Bode, Declan Russell; great-great-granddaughter, Laila Simmons; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Open Door Food Kitchen.