Jack Creamer Wednesday, August 8th, 1928 - Thursday, August 15th, 2019

Jack Creamer

1928-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Jack Creamer, 91, Cameron, passed away on August 15, 2019.

Jack was born on August 8, 1928 in Stewartsville, Missouri to John William and Nina Roxy (Moore) Creamer.

He was a 1947 graduate of Stewartsville High School. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a longtime dairy farmer, before retiring. After retirement, he worked at Missouri Valley Electric, Kansas City, and then Cameron Sutherland Lumber Company. Jack was a member of the Bethany Christian Church, Hemple, MO.

On February 17, 1951, Jack married Doris Jean Heldenbrand.

Survivors: wife of 68 years, Doris, of the home; son, John (Elizabeth) Creamer, Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Bill (Iona) Creamer, Rockford, IL; 3 grandchildren, Phillip Barnard, Vivienne Myrick and Sohail Jouya; 3 great-grandchildren, Lillie and Caleb Barnard, and Madeleine Myrick; many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Steven Creamer; daughter, Janis Faye Creamer; brother, Joe; 3 sisters, Lena, Mabel and Pauline.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.