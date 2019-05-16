James H. Thompson April 20, 1952 - May 16, 2019

James H. Thompson

1952-2019

James H. Thompson, 67, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home following a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses.

He was born on April 20, 1952, to Claude “Tommy” and Betty (Myers) Thompson in Lawrence, Kansas.

Jim had many fond memories of his childhood in Texas and rural Missouri; he graduated from Savannah High School in 1970. He was stationed in New Mexico and Japan during his service in the Air Force from 1971 to 1975. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University, he spent several decades pursuing his love of all things technology with a career as a telecommunications engineer.

In his spare time, when not tinkering with gadgets or concocting new things in the kitchen, Jim shared his dad’s joy of flying remote control airplanes, as well as going to air shows and the lake, and later, doting on the five grandchildren who adored their Papa Airplane.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William “Eddie” Thompson.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and Travis Dale of Platte City, Missouri, and Amy and Corey Bolds of Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Jonah Bolds and Joshua Bolds of Independence, and Kaitlyn Dale, Tyler Dale and Hailey Dale of Platte City; brother, Robert Thompson of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law, Pamela Thompson of St. Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Farewell services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment is planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends and family at noon on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guest book and obituary can be found at www.meierhoffer.com.