James "Jim" B. Cole, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

He was born on October 6, 1933 to Clarence "Thomas" and Rena (Duncan) Cole in Amazonia, Missouri.

Jim married Donna Henderson in Amazonia on October 3, 1952. Jim and Donna were married for 66 years before her passing in 2018. Jim and Donna had two children, James Dalton Cole and Brenda Jean Cole.

Jim was a Production Superintendent for St. Joseph Water Company (Missouri American Water) for 36 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #287 in Savannah, the Lions Club, a 32nd Degree Mason, a Boy Scout leader and was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, cruises and visiting multiple coastlines. He had the most patient and kind heart and was a friend to everyone that he met. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes.

Jim is survived by his son James Cole (Elizabeth), Troy, KS, granddaughters Andrea Jean Cole and Ashley Jane Cole, brother Clarence E. Cole and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna and daughter Brenda Jean Cole.

Services 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment at Savannah Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Noyes Home for Children, YWCA or the Alzheimer's Association