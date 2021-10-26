Clear
James Tillman Morgan, 86

James Tillman Morgan, 86, of Cameron, passed away October 21, 2021.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:20 PM

He was born March 23, 1935 in Arkansas City, Kansas to William Fannie (Brooks) Morgan.

James was an Air Force Veteran, serving from October 10,1954 - April 13, 1960 in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged.
He enjoyed his retirement from Ford Motor Company for 24 years by spending time with his family, and entertaining them with his childhood stories, playing his favorite dice game, Zilch, going to the Casino, and taking leisurely rides around town. He enjoyed sweets and loved to eat.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

James is preceded in death by his parents, William Morgan and Fannie Brooks; 11 siblings, and his late wife, Eleanor Morgan.

Survivors: wife, Carolyn Morgan, to whom he was an unforgettable husband. He was an amazing father and grandfather to his children and their spouses, Carol (Bill) Ensign, June (Tim) Faulk, Kenny (Tracy) Morgan, Bob (Vanessa) Kietzman, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and sister, Sarah Justice.

A private family service will be held for Jim on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Cameron Memory Gardens.
“Grief is the price we pay for love.”

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

