James Underwood Garner, 91, Cameron, MO

Obituary

JAMES U. GARNER

1928-2019

Cameron, Missouri- James Underwood Garner, 91, Cameron, passed from this life on June 25, 2019 at a Cameron health care facility. He was born on June 3, 1928 in rural Allen County, Kansas, to Chesley and Sylvia Dell (Chafen) Garner and was raised in rural Daviess County.

James’ long life was one of hard work and selfless service to his family and others, beginning when his formal education was cut short so he could work as a farm hand behind a horse and plow to help support his mother and sister.

His situation brightened when a family of eight, including two girls his age, moved in up the road. One of them, Marceline Mae Millikan accepted his marriage proposal and they solemnized their vows in the parsonage of the Gallatin Christian Church on Dec. 21, 1946.

At the end of the Korean War, James was drafted into the Marine Corps and was stationed in Japan while Marcy remained stateside. In 1955, they moved to Cameron, Missouri, where they soon found a church home in the Cameron United Methodist Church.

James worked for N. W. Electric Cooperative, retiring as a lead grounds man after 36 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and a past board member of the Cameron Manor Nursing Home. In retirement, James and Marcy made several trips to Europe, and he helped deliver Meals on Wheels and transport cancer patients for treatment in St. Joseph.

In addition to his wife of 72 years, James is survived by his daughter, Sherril (David) Lewis of St. Joseph and two grandsons, Andrew and James Craig Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Opal Louise McFee and infant, Della Genevieve Garner.

Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 with the service following at 11:00 AM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorials: Cameron United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.