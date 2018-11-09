Clear

Jane C. Shalz November 25, 1947 - November 9, 2018

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 8:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Jane C. Shalz
1947-2018

Jane C. Shalz, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
She was born November 25, 1947, to Francis Louis and Dorothy Alice (Miller) Shalz in Everest, Kansas.
Jane was a claims coordinator for American Family Insurance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard, Wayne, Larry, and Joey.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Noah (David); grandchildren, Amanda Rullman (Mikel), Robert Shalz (Elayna), Richard Bowen (Shelby), and Michael Bowen; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Shalz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 13, Parkway Christian Fellowship. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

KQTV Alerts

