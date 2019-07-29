Clear

Janis Eudora Weakley January 25, 1938 - July 26, 2019

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Janis Eudora Weakley, 81, Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born January 25, 1938.
Janis married Charles Weakley October 16, 1957; he preceded her in death September 10, 2016.
She was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities, through the years. Janis was a member of the Women’s Circle and had also worked in the church office.
Throughout her life, she worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and law firms. Janis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with family and loved ones. She possessed many talents, but family was the center of her life.
Janis was also preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mavie (Woodward) Moore; brother, Robert Moore; sisters, Luetta Miller, Delores Stamp and Doris Croner.
Survivors include daughter, Shelly McPhee (Roy); son, Darin Weakley (Michelle); grandchildren, Jared, Luke, and Joel McPhee, Brynn Whorton (Seth), Price and Justin Weakley; great-granddaughter, Jalea Bernard; sister-in-law, Aljean Moore, numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
A cold front has brought scattered showers overnight and cloudy, misty conditions this Monday morning. The weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events