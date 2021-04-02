Clear
Jerry D. Euler, 82

Jerry D. Euler, 82, of Wathena, Kansas died Monday, March 22, 2021 at a local hospital.

Jerry was born on January 21, 1939 in Wathena, Kansas to Emmett and Vera (Pfaffly) Euler. He graduated from Wathena High School in 1957. Jerry was a car salesman for most of his working life. He was a veteran.

He is a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, Moila Temple, St. Joseph Valley Scottish Rite, Past Commander Moila Legion Of Honor – all of St. Joseph, Missouri

Past Commander of the American Legion Post #161, Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge # 64 AF/AM all of Wathena, Kansas

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Euler and a sister, Rosa Lee Dickens.

Survivors include his sister, Donna Thornton of Wathena, Kansas, brother, William Euler (Hazel) of Stewartsville, Missouri, sister-in-law, Patricia Euler of Faucett, Missouri, nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, March 29, 2021 – 10:30 A.M.

At: Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri

Inurnment at the Bellemont Cemetery at a later late

Visitation: Masonic Service, 4:45 P.M. Sunday March 28, 2021, with visitation to follow from 5-7 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena

Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Valley Scottish Rite or the American Legion Post #161 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

