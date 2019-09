Jerry Dansby Williams, 79, Lathrop, MO

Obituary

Jerry D. Williams

1940-2019

Lathrop, Missouri- Jerry Dansby Williams, 79, Lathrop, passed away on September 2, 2019.

Jerry was born on March 29, 1940 in Salisbury, Missouri to Marion and Roberta (Shoemaker) Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.

Jerry worked as a receiving manager for Tnemec Paint, before retiring.

Survivors: wife, Julie Williams, Lathrop, MO; 2 sons, Doug (Cheryl) Williams and Danny Williams, Lathrop, MO; granddaughter, Ashley Williams.

Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.