Clear

Jo Mazurski October 16, 1958 - March 4, 2019

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Jo’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Jo Mazurski
1958-2019

Jo Mazurski, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
Survivors include husband, Rick; daughter, Cherish (Marlon); 3 grandchildren; 2 siblings.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Jo’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events