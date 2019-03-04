Jo Mazurski October 16, 1958 - March 4, 2019

Jo Mazurski
1958-2019
Jo Mazurski, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
Survivors include husband, Rick; daughter, Cherish (Marlon); 3 grandchildren; 2 siblings.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Jo’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
