JoAnn Evans September 24, 1928 - March 2, 2019

JoAnn Evans, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Living Community.

She was born September 24, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO.

JoAnn married Vincent Thomas Evans, Sr. on May 1, 1948, they lived in the Helena area for 62 years. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2010.

She was the first secretary at Helena Elementary School. JoAnn loved her job and she considered everyone there her second family. She was a member of Central Christian Church.

JoAnn loved being a grandma and enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle (Watson) Taube; son, Vincent “Tom” Evans, Jr.; grandson, Nathan James Kapp; brother, Virgil Taube; sisters, Agnus Milbourn, Cleola Douglas, and Dorothy Thornton.

Survivors include daughter, Patricia Kapp (Stan); son, Terry Evans (Debbie); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Dolores Evans; sister-in-law, Dorothy James; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Helena Elementary School.