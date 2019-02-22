Joan Roumas October 20, 1933 - February 22, 2019

Joan Roumas

1933-2019

Joan Roumas, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 20, 1933, in Edinburg, Illinois.

Joan married William T. “Bill” Roumas on June 17, 1956. He survives of the home.

She was a nursing assistant at Methodist Hospital for 20 years and a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Joan was a beautiful and caring person and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family more than anything.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Sherman and Willa Maureen (Horton) Short; son, Billy Joe Roumas; brothers, Buck, Harold, and Jewel Short; and sister, Shirley Reno.

Survivors also include her daughter, Beverly Davis (Jim); daughter-in-law, Katie Roumas; three grandchildren, Angela Freseman (Scott), Jesse Davis (Rachel), and Kaitley Roumas; three great-grandchildren, Caleb Freseman, Brandon Freseman, and Olivia Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.