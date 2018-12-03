John A. McKinney, Jr.
1930-2018
John A. McKinney, Jr., 88, St. Joseph, Missouri. Born July 24, 1930, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 under the care of Three Rivers Hospice at Riverside Place.
He retired from Snorkel Fire Equipment, John also worked at Noma Lites. He loved to work with wood, making carvings that graces the walls of many.
John married Frances on October 17, 1952. She passed on July 14, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by parents; and grandson, Kurtis Gentry.
Survivors include, daughter, Linda Gentry; and grandson, Kris Gentry.
Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- John A McKinney Jr. July 24, 1930 - December 3, 2018
- Billy Dale Paden March 24, 1930 - April 03, 2018
- William "Bill" Raymond Fuller 1930 - 2018
- Wilma Maxine Snyder McClurg October 19, 1930 - April 07, 2018
- Ruth L. Taylor June 12, 1930 - October 13, 2018
- Charles W. Howard February 6, 1930 - November 4, 2018
- Rita Catherine (Heitman) Boyd,December 24, 1934 - November 26, 2018
- Rita C. Boyd December 24, 1934 - November 26, 2018
- Frances B. McKinney, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Bessie M. Wilson July 24, 1947 - October 4, 2018