John A McKinney Jr. July 24, 1930 - December 3, 2018

John A. McKinney, Jr.
1930-2018

John A. McKinney, Jr., 88, St. Joseph, Missouri. Born July 24, 1930, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 under the care of Three Rivers Hospice at Riverside Place.
He retired from Snorkel Fire Equipment, John also worked at Noma Lites. He loved to work with wood, making carvings that graces the walls of many.
John married Frances on October 17, 1952. She passed on July 14, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by parents; and grandson, Kurtis Gentry.
Survivors include, daughter, Linda Gentry; and grandson, Kris Gentry.
Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

