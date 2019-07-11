Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph Full Story

John Edward Williams, 86, Cameron, MO

Visitation Monday, July 15th, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Crossroads Assembly of God Service Monday, July 15th, 2019 11:00am Crossroads Assembly of God 919 N. Harris CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Parkview Cemetery FARMINGTON, MO

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
John E. Williams
1933-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John Edward Williams, 86, Cameron, passed away on July 10, 2019.
John was born July 3, 1933 in Yampa, Colorado to Robert Louis and Elsie Marie (Gabriel) Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Robert and Paul.
On October 19, 1963, John married Betty Satterfield in Desloge, MO.
John was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron.
Survivors: wife of 55 years, Betty, of the home; daughter, Sheri Stone (Randy Lyons), Osborn, MO; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Parkview Cemetery, Farmington, Missouri. Memorial donations: Monarch Rehabilitation of Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events