John Edward Williams, 86, Cameron, MO

Obituary

John E. Williams

1933-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John Edward Williams, 86, Cameron, passed away on July 10, 2019.

John was born July 3, 1933 in Yampa, Colorado to Robert Louis and Elsie Marie (Gabriel) Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Robert and Paul.

On October 19, 1963, John married Betty Satterfield in Desloge, MO.

John was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron.

Survivors: wife of 55 years, Betty, of the home; daughter, Sheri Stone (Randy Lyons), Osborn, MO; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Parkview Cemetery, Farmington, Missouri. Memorial donations: Monarch Rehabilitation of Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.