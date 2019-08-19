Clear

John Ellis Youngs Friday, July 13th, 1934 - Thursday, August 15th, 2019

John E. Youngs
1934-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John Ellis Youngs, 85, Cameron, passed away on August 15, 2019.
John was born July 13, 1934 in Bethany, Missouri to Lester Cole and Tula Mae (Davis) Youngs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ronald and Bill.
He was a 1952 graduate of Coffey High School. John worked as a surveyor for Missouri State Highway Department.
Survivors: son, Rocky (Tonya) Youngs; 2 daughters, Stacy Murphy (Dr. Sam Barton) and Toni Green (Drew Davis), friend, Rose Yates; brother, Richard (Shirley) Youngs, all of Cameron; 13 grandchildren, Jeffrey Seuferling, Scott Seuferling, Cara Hitchcock, Cole Kemper, Jordan Green, Thad Youngs, Kyle Youngs, Shelby Michaelis, Bridgett Ott, Justin Whiteaker, Kaleb Whiteaker and Cierra Sugden; 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 6-7:00 PM, Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home with the service following at 7:00PM. Private family inurnment at a later in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. Memorial donations to American Heart Association and/or Green Hills Women’s Shelter. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

