John H. Ridpath
1938-2018
John H. Ridpath, 80, Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at Gower Convalescent Center.
He was born November 2, 1938, to Marion and Thelma Ridpath in St. Joseph, Missouri.
John married Patsy Ruth Harris on July 13, 1963. She preceded him in death May 27, 2013.
He retired from Sara Lee in 2008 after 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Charles; sisters, Doris Ridpath Girdner and Alice Ridpath Leach.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Tindle (Buford); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- John H. Ridpath November 2, 1938 - December 21, 2018
- Beverly Ann (Owens) Robinson November 1, 1938 - December 8, 2018
- Carroll Drydale November 08, 1938 - November 08, 2018
- Barbara Joan Marsh March 06, 1938 - December 09, 2018
- Clarence Dwayne Bowers December 01, 1965 - November 21, 2018
- John Herbert Ensign March 11, 1948 – December 21, 2018
- Ronald R. From January 28, 1938 - August 19, 2018
- Sharon Sue Bally October 26, 1938 - August 20, 2018
- Erma Mae Helton May 11, 1938 - September 5, 2018
- Jude Thaddeus Pinzino March 1, 1938 - October 17, 2018