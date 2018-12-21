John H. Ridpath November 2, 1938 - December 21, 2018

John H. Ridpath

1938-2018

John H. Ridpath, 80, Gower, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, at Gower Convalescent Center.

He was born November 2, 1938, to Marion and Thelma Ridpath in St. Joseph, Missouri.

John married Patsy Ruth Harris on July 13, 1963. She preceded him in death May 27, 2013.

He retired from Sara Lee in 2008 after 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Charles; sisters, Doris Ridpath Girdner and Alice Ridpath Leach.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Tindle (Buford); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Noyes Home for Children.