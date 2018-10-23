Clear

John J. Solonycze March 5, 1926 - October 23, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

John Solonycze
1926-2018

John Solonycze, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
He was born March 5, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Theodore and Senia Solonycze.
John married Dixie Lee White in June 13, 1953. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. In 1970 John retired from Swift & Co after 25 years and owned the Donut Tree from 1970-1973. He later went to work at Johnson Control from which he retired as Quality Control Auditor in 1989 after 17 years.
Mr. Solonycze was a member of the Charity Zaredatha Lodge No. 189, A.F. & A.M., 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine; Legion of Honor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Solonycze, whom was killed in WWII in 1943; sisters, Mary Schall, Anne Spillman, Catherine Holtsclaw and Frances Houghton.
Additional survivors include sons, Gregg Solonycze (Joyce Shubin), David Solonycze (Loralyn); grandchildren, Lindsay, Christapher (Nikki), Brett, Benjamin and Scott Solonycze; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Bryce; sister, Cecelia Ashton, Winchester, Canada.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
For your Thursday, a disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. Highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events