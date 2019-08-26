John L. Pendleton October 4, 1973 - August 22, 2019

John L. Pendleton
1973-2019
John L. Pendleton, 45, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
He was born October 4, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
John enjoyed spending time with his children, live music, mushroom hunting, and was an avid ATV rider, but most of all he dearly loved spending time on his grandparent’s farm.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Francis Cobb.
Survivors include children, Olivia, Owen and Avery Pendleton; mother of his children, Lindsay; parents, Chuck Pendleton and Jerri Pendleton; sister, Abbey Bokay (Jonathan); nephews, Jude and Jax; grandmother, Doris Cobb.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Kolbe Puckett Center for Healing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
