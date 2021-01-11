Clear
John W. “Dink” Kirkland, 86

John W. “Dink” Kirkland, 86, of Wathena, Kansas passed away January 3, 2021 at the Wathena Nursing Home.

Dink was born on March 27, 1934 to John and Ruth (Engemann) Kirkland. He attended and graduated from Wathena High School. John served 2 years in the United States Army as a Missiles instructor at the Army Air Defense Center, Fort Bliss, TX.

After returning home from the service, he was employed by the Boehringer firm in St. Joseph, MO where he worked as manager of the Research Farm, from which he retired.

Dink loved playing baseball and pitched for the local teams. Later he served as coach for Beacon, Savannah & Bethany CT’s girls fast pitch softball teams, all of which his sisters played on.

Dink was preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers; Robert and Charles and one sister, Helen Anno.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Jodi Oyerly (Charles) of Wathena, Kansas

4 step-grandchildren; Jacob Moore, Jacey Moore, Cooper and Calvin Oyerly

Brother, Don Kirkland (Brenda) of Wathena

Sisters; Ruth Grable, Erma Jones & Donna Weber all of Wathena

Dorothy Lester of the state of Oregon

GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 – 2:00 PM

at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation; there will be no public viewing or visitation

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, KS 66090

