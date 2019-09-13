John W. Rogers, Jr., 95, Cameron, MO

Obituary

John W. Rogers, Jr.

1924-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John W. Rogers, Jr., 95, Cameron passed away on September 13, 2019 at Redwood Nursing Home, Cameron.

Jr. was born August 19, 1924 (birth certificate shows August 20, 1924 as the doctor was late filling out the certificate) to John William and Juanita McCrea (Bell) Rogers in the Barwick Community, east of Cameron. Jr. was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, DeForest Rogers.

Jr. attended Barwick School and Cameron High School where he graduated in 1941. Jr. chose farming as his career which he did his entire life until retirement. Jr. remained extremely active in the community up until last year when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Although farming took up a major part of his life, Jr. always found time to spend with his children, his grandsons and always helping others. Jr. loved to “tinker” on any type of equipment whether it was antique or today’s technology. Jr. was especially proud of his early 1930 Ford 1-1/2 ton truck which he proudly drove in many Cameron parades. His ability to solve any type of electrical, mechanical or structural issues was impressive. He was well known in the community as someone who always shared his knowledge with others and would patiently teach them, no matter what the situation dictated. Jr. loved woodworking. His work included a desk, two spinning wheels, foot stools, clocks and were truly a work of art. Jr. adored his two grandsons and especially loved teaching them how to build things. One of Jr.’s prized possessions was a “go-cart” he helped construct for them. Jr. was extremely thrilled to welcome into his life a great-grandson, Linden Rogers. Jr. adored Linden and loved watching videos of him as he was growing.

Jr. is survived by his wife, Ruth of 69 years; daughter, Sandi (Larry) Halgren, Bellingham, WA; son, Lynn (Tammy) Rogers, Cameron, MO; grandson, Cade (Kinsey) Rogers, Springfield, MO; grandson, Weston Rogers (Becca Bott), Des Moines, IA and great-grandson, Linden Rogers.

Funeral Services: 10AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Cameron United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.