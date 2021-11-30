Kansas City, MO- Jonathan Kent Brockman, 28, formerly of Cameron, MO, passed away November 25, 2021. Jonathan was born May 11, 1993.

Jonathan was a 2011 graduate of Cameron High School. He worked for Hallmark Cards as a warehouse associate.

He was preceded in death by: maternal grandfather, Joe Dial; paternal grandparents, Harold and Patsy Brockman; aunts, Leota Kelland and Kathy Brockman; uncles, Greg Brockman and Jim Theiler; sister Tiffany Brockman; cousins Angela Autry, Amanda Brockman, and Allison Herchenroder.

Jonathan is survived by: mother and stepfather, Gloria and Michael Teaster, Cameron, MO; father, Kent Brockman, Moberly, MO; brother, Joe (Mandy) Brockman, Blue Springs, MO; sister, Jessica (Austin) Brown, Kearney, MO; grandmother, Sharon Dial; maternal aunts and uncles, Veronica Dial, Dianna Theiler, Adam Dial and Rosita, David Dial and Marisol, Audra Herchenroder and Jeff Weber, Taura Dial; paternal aunts and uncles, Randy and Sue Brockman, Jerry and Janeane Brockman, Becky and Randy Coe; nieces and nephew,Madison Brockman, Blake Barney and Brittine Barney; many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday December 3, 6:00-7:30 PM, Poland-Thompson Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 7:30 PM

Memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

