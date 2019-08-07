Joyce C. Ridge July 1, 1943 - August 5, 2019

Joyce C. Ridge, 76, Agency, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 1, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce was a social worker for the Division of Family Services.
She was a member of Agency and Gower Christian churches. Joyce was active with the Agency Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Blanche (Cone) Ridge; sister, LaDonna Clouser; and brother, Carl Ridge.
Survivors include her sister, Janice Thomas; nieces, Linda Congdon, Susan Conard (Tim); nephew, Scott Thomas; great-nephews, Shann Congdon, Kai and Kendrick Conard.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Agency Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Agency Community Center.
