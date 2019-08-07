Clear

Joyce C. Ridge July 1, 1943 - August 5, 2019

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Agency Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Agency Community Center.

Joyce C. Ridge, 76, Agency, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 1, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce was a social worker for the Division of Family Services.
She was a member of Agency and Gower Christian churches. Joyce was active with the Agency Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Blanche (Cone) Ridge; sister, LaDonna Clouser; and brother, Carl Ridge.
Survivors include her sister, Janice Thomas; nieces, Linda Congdon, Susan Conard (Tim); nephew, Scott Thomas; great-nephews, Shann Congdon, Kai and Kendrick Conard.
