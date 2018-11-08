Judge Frank Connett, Jr. December 31, 1921 - November 6, 2018

Judge Frank Connett, Jr.

1921-2018

Frank Davis Connett, Jr, 96, St. Joseph, passed away on November 6, 2018.

Frank was born on December 31, 1921 in Buchanan County to parents Frank Davis Connett, Sr. and Lucretia Brinton Connett.

After graduating from Central High School and attending St. Joseph Junior College, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II and served in the China-Burma-India and Central Pacific Theaters. After the war he graduated from the University of Missouri with AB and LLB degrees. While at the university he was president of the Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar Association in 1949. He served as Buchanan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney from 1951-1954 and served as Prosecutor 1955-1958. In 1957 he served as president of the Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys’ Association.

In 1958 he was elected Judge of Division III of the 5th Circuit Court where he presided over the criminal division and juvenile division for 30 years. He served as an Honorary Colonel on the staff of Missouri Governor John Dalton. In 1963 he served as president of the Missouri Council of Juvenile Court Judges. He served on many Supreme Court Committees by special appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals. He was an original member of the Missouri Supreme Court’s Committee on drafting pattern instructions in criminal cases. After retirement he continued to work as a Senior Judge on Special Cases assigned by the Supreme Court of Missouri and as an arbitrator and mediator.

Judge Connett’s community service included the following organizations: YMCA, Family Guidance Center, Methodist and Heartland hospitals, Missouri Western Junior College, United Way, Optimist Club, St. Joseph Country Club, St. Joseph Public Library, Law Enforcement Commission and the St. Joseph Bar Association and twenty years on the Social Welfare Board.

During his lifetime he received the following awards: Fred Hoffman Award from the YMCA; Distinguished Alumni Award from Missouri Western State University; Spurgeon Smithson Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation; Harry S. Truman Award from the Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee; and Distinguished Eagle Scout Award by the Boy Scouts of America.

He was a member of the Francis Street First United Methodist Church. He taught an adult Sunday school class for 30 years at First United Methodist Church. He was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason. An avid golfer, he scored a hole in one on June 23, 1995. He loved his family and sincerely enjoyed people. Even in his last days he would express his opinion on the importance of juries.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rita Schwader Connett, his parents, and his brother, Calvin. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Roupe and her husband Mark (Topeka KS) and his son, Frank Davis III and his wife Deborah, (Columbia MO) and numerous nephews, nieces, great nieces and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Mosaic Hospice and the staff and his friends at Living Community.

Visitation will be on 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home. All are invited to celebrate Frank’s life at Francis Street First United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. with internment following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Frank’s memory to Francis Street First United Methodist Church of St. Joseph or the Friends of the Free Clinic at the Social Welfare Board of Buchanan County. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.