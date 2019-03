Karen A. Ledbetter October 29, 1943 - March 9, 2019

Karen A. Ledbetter

1943-2019

Karen A. Ledbetter, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born on October 29, 1943 in Whitehall, New York to Clayton and Marian (LaFlower) Therrien.

She married Earl Wayne Ledbetter on March 27, 1968, he preceded her in death on January 23, 2018.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Melissa Williams (Robert), Mathew Ledbetter (Harley), and Lura Berry (David); grandchildren, Michael King (Jamie), Dawn Ledbetter, Fleisha Willaims (John), Tye Jeffers; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise; nephew, Marty Graves; her beloved dogs, Uno, Sassy and Boo.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.