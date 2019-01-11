Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathleen Jean Cockrell, 69, Cameron, MO

Service Information When Friday, July 5th, 2019 2:00pm Location Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kathleen J. Cockrell
1949-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Kathleen Jean Cockrell, 69, Cameron passed away on January 10, 2019.
Kathleen was born on October 27, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Hugh Gene and Alice Merie (Coulter) Kirk. They preceded her in death.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Tanya Sue Adams, Clinton, MA and Shannon Merie Shoemaker, of the home; 2 sons, Gary Lee Mainster and Aaron James Mainster, Kansas City, MO; sister, Shelly Knipple, Lincoln, NE; brother, Wayne Kirk, Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial Fund: KC Pet Project. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events