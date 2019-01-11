Kathleen J. Cockrell
1949-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Kathleen Jean Cockrell, 69, Cameron passed away on January 10, 2019.
Kathleen was born on October 27, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Hugh Gene and Alice Merie (Coulter) Kirk. They preceded her in death.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Tanya Sue Adams, Clinton, MA and Shannon Merie Shoemaker, of the home; 2 sons, Gary Lee Mainster and Aaron James Mainster, Kansas City, MO; sister, Shelly Knipple, Lincoln, NE; brother, Wayne Kirk, Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial Fund: KC Pet Project. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Kathleen Jean Cockrell, 69, Cameron, MO
- Jean Novotny (Spitsnogle), 69, Platte City, MO
- Carolyn Jean (Feighert) Wilson, 79, Cameron, Mo.
- Marjorie Jean Mix, 71, Cameron, MO
- Barbara Jean “Jeanie” Severe, 85, Cameron, Mo
- Clarence William Curtis, 69, Cameron
- Billy W. Farmer, 69, Cameron, formerly of St. Joseph, MO
- Terry McCoppin, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Madonna Jean Dye, 77, of Gower, Mo.
- Wilma Jean LaMaster, 90, of Guilford, Mo.