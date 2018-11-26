Ken Shearin November 23, 1942 - November 26, 2018

Ken Shearin

1942-2018

Ken Shearin, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at King City Manor, King City, Missouri.

He was born November 23, 1942, to Lewis and Doreatha Shearin in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Ken married Heather Hamilton on December 29, 1990. She survives of the home.

He owned Marketing Creative Support Services, Bistro Blues, and Dante's in St. Joseph. Ken was the mayor of St. Joseph from 2006 to 2010 and was an active artist in the community. Above all, he was larger than life and will be forever loved.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dwight and Billy Shearin; and nephew, Will Shearin.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Laura Shearin and Angie Burrell; grandchildren, Jacob and Bailey Burrell; nieces, Christy Moss, Ashley Shearin, Tabitha Shearin, Claire Keegan, and Angie Palmer; nephews, David Palmer, Anthony Bianchina, Michael Bianchina, Nicholas Bianchina, and Tommy Palmer; and other extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Backpack Buddies for Second Harvest or the Alzheimer's Association.