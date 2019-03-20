L. Raymond Sipes March 3, 1918 - March 20, 2019

L. Raymond Sipes

1918-2019

L. Raymond Sipes, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He was born March 3, 1918 in Oregon, Missouri.

Raymond married Dorothy Jane Flack June 6, 1942. She preceded him in death January 30, 1997.

He was a 1937 graduate of Oregon High School, Oregon, Missouri and later served in WWII in the U.S. Army Corps from 1942 to 1945.

Raymond was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri where he also served as deacon for 66 years. He worked at Stan Lucas Pontiac-Cadillac and Greg Buick as a parts manager.

Raymond enjoyed fishing, catfish dinners, rabbit hunting, country music, working in the yard, house renovations and flowers.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille (Garner) Sipes; brother, Billy Sipes; sister, Marie Bolin.

Survivors include son, Ronald Sipes; daughter, Linda Lancey (Larry); grandchildren, Jennifer Perkins (John) and Jeremy Lancey; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel Perkins; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the First Baptist Church.