Larry E. Sprague October 12, 1941 - April 14, 2019

Larry E. Sprague
1941-2019

Larry E. Sprague, 77, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was born October 12, 1941, in Hemple, Missouri.
Larry married Lydia Saleem Hilwy on November 4, 1989. She survives of the home.
He was a Master Plumber for many years and owned L.S. Contracting.
Larry was a member of First Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling. More than anything, he loved his children, grandchildren, and wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ocle and E. Marie (Gregory) Sprague, and brothers, Jackie, Bob, and Gale.
Survivors also include his children, Lisa Scott (Brad), Debbie Foster (Toby), Timothy Sprague (Lisa), Mary Lou Meier (Jason), and Haneen Guhde (Steven); grandchildren, Emily Blue (Harrison), Katie Scott, Megan Sprague, Madlyn Sprague, Zach Meier, Lexi Meier, Hallie Foster, Ella Foster, Ava Guhde, and Saleem Guhde; brother, Dale Sprague; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

