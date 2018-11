Lauretta May Ashworth April 26, 1927 - November 5, 2018

Lauretta May Ashworth

1927-2018

Lauretta May Ashworth, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018, at LaVerna Village, St. Joseph.

She was born to Edward James and Odessa Gladys (Blake) Sowell in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lauretta married L.E. “Shorty” Ashworth on May 9, 1944. He preceded her in death February 6, 1997.

She was a nursing assistant at Heartland West.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Ronnie Ashworth; and daughter, Nancy George.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Ashworth (Kathy); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Rex Sowell (Shelly).

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.