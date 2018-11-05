Leona Beatrice Emberry May 31, 1924 - November 2, 2018

Leona Beatrice Emberry

1924-2018

Leona Beatrice Emberry, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at Laverna Village in Savannah, Missouri.

She was born May 31, 1924 to William and Mamie (Robertson) Duncan in Elwood, Kansas.

Leona married Raymond Clarence Emberry on March 31, 1941. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1999.

She worked for 32 years at St. Joseph Packaging Company and retired in 1986. Leona was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo.

Leona was also preceded in death by son, Gary Emberry; grandson, Aron Emberry; parents, Willie and Mamie (Robertson) Duncan; sisters, Marjorie Bodine, Doris Mackley, Jessie Bolinger; brothers, Curtis Duncan, Melvin Duncan, and William Duncan.

Survivors include sons, Edward Emberry, St. Joseph, Missouri and Michael Emberry, Windsor, Missouri; grandchildren, Tammy Nowell, Troy Green, Rudy Hernandez, Shona Kirkwood, Laura Lake and David Emberry; numerous great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.