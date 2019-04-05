Clear

Lilburn George February 26, 1952 - April 5, 2019

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Lilburn George, 67, Raymore, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at home.
He was born February 26, 1952 in Pine Bluff, AR to Carmen (Looney) George.
Lilburn worked for the Shawnee Mission School District in maintenance.
