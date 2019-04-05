Lilburn George February 26, 1952 - April 5, 2019

Lilburn George, 67, Raymore, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at home.
He was born February 26, 1952 in Pine Bluff, AR to Carmen (Looney) George.
Lilburn worked for the Shawnee Mission School District in maintenance.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
