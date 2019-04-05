Linda Sue Fanning May 6, 1950 - April 5, 2019

Linda Sue "Teddy" Fanning, 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1950 in St. Joseph, daughter of Mabel and Fred Bray. Teddy married her grade school sweetheart, Virgil Fanning on May 3, 1991. She enjoyed time with her sister, Rosemary. She loved sitting at her kitchen table and coloring. She also loved her family very much. Teddy enjoyed sitting on her front porch, watching the neighborhood children play, which often called her Grandma. Teddy was preceded in death by mother, Mabel Cannon, father, Fred Bray and brother, Jerry Bray. Survivors include, husband, Virgil Fanning of the home, daughter, Rose Cooper, daughter, Carol Williams, sister, Rosemary Jehorek, all of Saint Joseph, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the COPD Foundation.

Memorials requested to:

The COPD Foundation DONATE@COPDFOUNDATION.ORG

COPD Foundation

3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd

Miami, FL 33134 1-866-731-2673 x 266