Lola Belle Tobolik (Smoot) Thursday, October 24th, 1957 - Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held in Liberty, Missouri, September 3, 2019, 6 PM, at the Chandler Baptist Church.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Lola Belle Tobolik, 61, passed away on August 28, 2019.
Lolas was born on October 24, 1957 to Herschell and Ellen (Brammer) Smoot.
Lola is survived by her children, Danny, Stephen, Mark and Luada; sisters, Joyce, Cynthia and Lila;
several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
