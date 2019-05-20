Lorine M. Rockwell May 3, 1936 - May 20, 2019

Lorine M. Rockwell
1936-2019
Lorine M. (Miles) Rockwell, 83, Prairie Village, Kansas formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James L. Rockewell, Jr.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Beckey Rockwell and Kelley (Rockwell) Courtright (Doug), of Kansas City, Missouri.
A beloved wife and mother, she was the kindest and gentlest of souls and had an avid love for flower gardening, music and children.
Rest in peace dearest.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Ashland Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lorine M. Rockwell, please visit Tribute Store.
