M. Virginia Vandeventer February 20, 1929 - June 1, 2019

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

M. Virginia Vandeventer
1929-2019

M. Virginia Vandeventer, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was born February 20, 1929 in Galt, Missouri.
Virginia married Lloyd Vandeventer on October 14, 1952.
She was a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital and was a member of the Missouri Nurse’s Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Eugene Vandeventer; sister, Doris Stickler; brothers, Donald and Robert Stickler.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Barbara Hoerath, St. Joseph, MO; granddaughter, Amie Hoerath-Murphy (Mark), Overland Park, KS; grandson, Ryan Hoerath (Kristy), Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Aubrey Hoerath and Caroline Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

After a spectacular weekend with our weather, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead.
