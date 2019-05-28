Margaret A. (McCush) Roberts October 26, 1941 - May 24, 2019

Margaret A. (McCush) Roberts

1941-2019

Margaret A. (McCush) Roberts, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born October 26, 1941 in Savannah, Missouri.

Margaret married Roland A. Roberts August 26, 1961. He preceded her in death January 24, 2015.

She was a member of OLD Hen’s Club and PTA.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, loved to dress up and had a fantastic fashion sense. She loved to sing and was very well organized

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Leola (Beagle) McCush; brothers, Bill and Jack McCush.

Survivors include daughters, Gina Roberts, St. Joseph, Missouri and Renee Barber (Larry), St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Regina Newman, Scott Wright (Jessica), Shannon (Maggie) Wright, Michael Newman; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Kinney.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.