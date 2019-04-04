Marian Ruth Lewman August 15, 1932 - April 4, 2019

Marian R. Lewman, 86, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at a Oregon, MO Care Center. She was born August 15, 1932 in Barnes County, ND, daughter of Esther and AI Kiser. She graduated from Rogers High School, class of 1950. She married Calvin Lewman on November 1, 1953 in Rogers, ND. She was an avid quilter and loved to read. Marian was preceded in death by husband, Calvin Lewman, father, AI Kiser, mother, Esther Kiser, daughter, Susan Ryder, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include, son, David Lewman of Omaha, NE, grandson, Zackeria Ryder of Gracy, KY, grandson, K. William Ryder of Princeton, KY, grandson, Geoffrey Ryder of Louisville, KY, brother-in-law, Grady Crawford of Coon Rapids, MN, son-in-law, Kevin Ryder of Elkton, KY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the Rupp Funeral Home. An additional family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Oswego, KS. Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Oswego Cemetery, Oswego, Kansas. Memorials are requested to the American Red Cross- flood relief efforts.