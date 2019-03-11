Clear

Marilyn Joyce (Mounts) Bartels November 22, 1929 - March 8, 2019

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Marilyn Joyce (Mounts) Bartels
1929-2019

Marilyn Joyce (Mounts) Bartels, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
She was born November 22, 1929, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Marilyn married Eugene Bartels August 12, 1951. He preceded her in death December 30, 2012.
She was a homemaker.
Marilyn was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and the choir at Living Community of St. Joseph. She enjoyed sewing and was a wonderful pianist.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mabel (Robertson) Mounts and sister, Beverly Mounts.
Survivors include daughter, Karla Thies (Duane), St. Joseph, Missouri; granddaughter, Jennifer Thies, Trenton, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are at 10 A.M. Wednesday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to The Gideons International or Huffman United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

